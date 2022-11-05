Not Available

The Teacheress Adventures

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Suomen Filmiteollisuus

An uptight all-girl school teacher Leena Kataja stumbles upon a handsome artist Pertti Rinne who paints her face on a nude portrait, much to her chagrin. She is intent on keeping the painting out of circulation by stealing it from an art gallery, but the aftermath turns out to be more complex than she anticipated, leading Leena to become involved in various misunderstandings featuring a gang of criminals, inept cops and false murder charges among other things.

Cast

Tommi RinneArtist Pertti Rinne
Pirkko MannolaRitva Laakso
Leo JokelaArska
Hannes HäyrinenConstable Ripatti
Risto MäkeläVille
Aarne LaineEetu

