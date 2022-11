Not Available

Based on the traditional Dutch smartlap genre (an overly dramatic folk song). Maria Machita has to deal with a lot of heartache in this short musical film; her father dies in an accident, her mother perishes in the theatre, and her sweet Turkish boyfriend is leaving the country. Awarded with a Gouden Kalf for Best Short Film, the Prijs van de Stad Utrecht and the Pathé Tuschinski Award. (from http://www.filmfestival.nl/publiek/films/de-tranen-van-maria-machita)