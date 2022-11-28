The Tears of the Great Sage

Not Available

Sun Wukong, who became the "Fighting Buddha", was bewitched by the spirits and the Longevity Monk met his doom! At the critical moment, Sun Wukong uncovers the source of the spirits and discovers that she is Lucky Star, a goddess of the celestial realm with whom he has been fated for 300 years. ! In order to find out why Lucky Star has turned black and to save the Longevity Monk, the Monkey King sets out on a journey back in time, but ends up losing his... A tear. The great saint's tears, for what and for whom are they shed?