'Geon-woo', brutally trampled by Daejinbuk High's best 'Sang-goo', vows revenge as he practices martial arts. After hearing about 'Geon-woo's comeback, 'Sang-goo' immediately starts to threaten and ask for bribes. To stop 'Sang-goo', they fight head-to-head. To determine who is the real 'best', the bloody fight begins!