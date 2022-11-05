The Tee Bird

Not Available

On the Pebbley Beach Golf Course, Dapper Denver Dooley and Woody Woodpecker are in a championship playoff. The prize: $25,000. After both contenders make holes in one, a psychological battle begins. Woody crunches celery. Dapper drives himself into a sand trap. Woody proves himself too light for quicksand; Dapper sinks. At every turn, Dapper proceeds to lure and trick poor Woody until Woody's game seems lost. All that Dapper needs to win is a short putt into the cup, but he's seized with a magnificent case of hiccups. Woody wins and hiccups dollar bills!