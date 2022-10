Not Available

When frumpy 18-year-old high-school senior Megan , has a nervous breakdown when planning her high school graduation she realizes that her life has changed.. Desperate to reinvent herself, Megan enlists the aid of Wesley Francis, a charming out cast. In order to save her senior year from becoming a complete disaster, Megan must find the confidence to overthrow a judgmental student and revolutionize the school's social order.