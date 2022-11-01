Not Available

Connecticut, 1910: The Teller's Tale follows 11-year-old Will, a young boy desperate to win the coveted lucky Rabbit's Foot, a treasure held by his friend and neighbor, John Robin. Through a slanted game of trade, Will eagerly endeavors to win this prize of all prizes by delivering an incredible story to John Robin. If Will succeeds, he wins the Rabbit's Foot. If he fails, Will must give John Robin a marble. Through several feeble attempts to imitate the elaborate, epic tales told nightly by his father, Ben, Will's collection of marbles quickly diminishes. It becomes a race against time for Will to discover his extraordinary story before running out of marbles and his chance at winning the lucky Rabbit's Foot.