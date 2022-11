Not Available

After the last witch of the south became ashes, never to be remembered, the mother of darkness, Lilith, rises from the ground to harvest the fruits of deadly sin, and set an end to the holocaust of the saints, the religious pandemic that tried to enslave and ultimately annihilate her kind. Planting the seeds of the goat into her skull, she goes her way, on a quest of darkness, to open the gates of hell, become one with the lord of flies.