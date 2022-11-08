The Temptation Came at Stormy Night

Not Available

My daughter Yasuko (Yukawa Ishikawa) is also independent, and my wife, Sawako (Junichi Haruta), and a housewife, Sawako (Takagi Yu), who are spending peaceful days. One day, she is asked by a man who sells stones on the roadside (Takuno Matsunaga), and she is given a stone as a thank you. On the other hand, her daughter Yasuko was associated with a musician who couldn't sell, and she shut up with her parents and quit her job and worked for a snack. Sawako, who knew it, worries to head to her apartment, but starts a quarrel with each other. However, lightning strikes at that moment and the room is completely dark. When the lights came back again, the bodies of the mother and daughter were replaced.