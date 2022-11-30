The Temptation of Office Ladies

Not Available

Three young girls - Mon, Jo Jo, and Ida - with widely differing personalities, live together in the same house and come face to face with the faults of the men in their life. Mon, who works as a broker in the stock market, would like a change both professionally and romantically and has her eyes on married Michael; meanwhile he harbours fantasies of raping her. Ida works hard to pay off the mortgage with her boyfriend Andy; but he is too lazy to find a job after a year on the dole. The only man Yo Yo loves is Jack Daniels, spending every night in a bar getting drunk even though she is has a son and a daughter to take care of.