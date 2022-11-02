The Temptations - Get Ready: Definitive Performances 1965-1972

Not Available

The Temptations–Get Ready! The Definitive Performances features for the first time on DVD Motown’s greatest vocal group in 16 classic full-length performances – 60 minutes of classic archival performances from television and film appearances captured during Motown’s golden era, issued with the full cooperation of the original Temptations and their estates. Continuing in the tradition of the Marvin Gaye–The Real Thing In Performance 1964-1981 – another DVD first – released earlier this year, the Temptations DVD includes a wealth of classic performances with re-mastered sound and video, plus audio-only bonus feature The Temptations in the Motown Studios: 15 original a cappella lead and backing vocal tracks to their greatest hits. Interspersed between the performances, only surviving original member Otis Williams talks about each song and recounts special moments in the history of the group, in a new interview filmed especially for this DVD.