The Temptations In Concert

The Motown supergroup live in concert at Harrah's in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Motown supergroup, the Temptations, performs at Harrah's in Atlantic City. The legendary group perform twenty of their infectiously catchy hits, including the song that sky rocketed them to success back in 1964, "The Way You Do The Things You Do." A must for any fan of Motown! Tracks include: "Just My Imagination" "My Girl" "Cloud Nine" This exciting program is the definitive Temptations video featuring many of their hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s, performed in concert at Harrah's in Atlantic City.