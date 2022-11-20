The Temptations: Live in Concert at Harrah\'s Atlantic City

Not Available

Legendary Motown group the Temptations perform 20 of their hits at Harrah's in Atlantic City. This version of the group includes original members Otis Williams and Melvin Franklin, along with newer members Ron Tyson, Dennis Edwards, and Richard Street. The still lively quintet strut their stuff while belting out many of their popular favorites, including {&"My Girl,"} {&"Just My Imagination,"} {&"Ain't to Proud to Beg,"} {&"The Way You Do the Things You Do,"} and many more. The 60-minute performance took place in 1983 and was re-released in 1994.