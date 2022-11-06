The Ten-Year Lunch: The Wit and Legend of the Algonquin Round Table

1987

Profile of the group of writers and humorists who formed lasting friendships and collaborations centered on their daily lunches at New York City's Algonquin Hotel through the 1920s, which led to scathing satire of cultural and social trends of the Roaring '20s. Their conflicts and romances are explored, with central figures including Dorothy Parker and Alexander Woollcott. As the decade progressed, they increasingly found themselves drawn apart by literary ambitions, as well as by social issues including the Sacco and Vanzetti case.