Based on author James H. Tevis' Arizona in the 50s, The Tenderfoot stars Brandon De Wilde as young Tevis. With nothing more than a stetson, a gun, and three buddies, Tevis heads west to seek his destiny. Along the way, he befriends a crusty Army dragoons captain (James Whitmore), Kit Carson's black-sheep brother Mose (Brian Keith), and an itinerant musician-turned-trooper (Paul Durand). Tevis' adventures include the roundup of wild mustangs and a climactic horse race