"The Tent: Life in the Round" tells the story of the Rhode Island institution known as the Warwick Musical Theatre through archival footage and interviews. For 45 years the top names in entertainment graced the stage and along the way, the Bonoffs positively affected the lives and endeared themselves to the hundreds of employees who worked for them and the thousands of theatergoers who attended performances during WMT's multi-decade run. The film includes familiar faces from WMT and famous ones too like Bobby Vinton, Carrot Top, Engelbert Humperdinck, Howie Mandel, Huey Lewis, Louie Anderson, Mel Tillis, Vince Gill, and Wynonna Judd. Come see "The Tent" and you will be transported back to a golden age in Rhode Island.