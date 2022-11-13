Not Available

The Tentacle's Claw is the story of one man's quest to use the power of mind control to take over the world, and the one woman who could stop him. Dr. Demonious Horlack has set up his laboratory of horrors in a quiet, seaside town. The former Nazi scientist has devised a way to control simple creatures using the power of the mind. With the help of his assistant Gunda, he has gained power over a giant cephalopod, and is using the creature as his personal assassin. Fortunately for the people of the planet, there is a schoolteacher, Marie LeMay, living in the same town. As the traumatic tentacle attacks start to take their gruesome toll, Marie begins to unlock innate, psychic abilities. Her brain scientist boyfriend, Professor Dick Goodwin, helps her recognize the potential she has deep within the recesses of her mind. The stage is set for an epic, psychic showdown. But can she prevail...