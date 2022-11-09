1984

The Terminator

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 1984

Studio

Orion Pictures

In the post-apocalyptic future, reigning tyrannical supercomputers teleport a cyborg assassin known as the "Terminator" back to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son is destined to lead insurgents against 21st century mechanical hegemony. Meanwhile, the human-resistance movement dispatches a lone warrior to safeguard Sarah. Can he stop the virtually indestructible killing machine?

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerThe Terminator
Michael BiehnKyle Reese
Linda HamiltonSarah Connor
Paul WinfieldLieutenant Ed Traxler
Lance HenriksenDetective Vukovich
Bess MottaGinger Ventura

