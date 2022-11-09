In the post-apocalyptic future, reigning tyrannical supercomputers teleport a cyborg assassin known as the "Terminator" back to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son is destined to lead insurgents against 21st century mechanical hegemony. Meanwhile, the human-resistance movement dispatches a lone warrior to safeguard Sarah. Can he stop the virtually indestructible killing machine?
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|The Terminator
|Michael Biehn
|Kyle Reese
|Linda Hamilton
|Sarah Connor
|Paul Winfield
|Lieutenant Ed Traxler
|Lance Henriksen
|Detective Vukovich
|Bess Motta
|Ginger Ventura
