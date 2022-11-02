The Terminator: Hunters and Killers

Not Available

HUNTERS AND KILLERS begins with human resistance leader John Connor mounting a successful campaign against the monstrous supercomputer SKYNET and its army of cyborg Terminators. But SKYNET retaliates by sending its Russian counterpart MIR on a mission to track down a nuclear submarine and use its deadly arsenal in a last-ditch effort to quash the rebellion and restore dominion over humanity. This digital comic made by Eagle One Media includes three digital versions of Dark Horse Comics stories that were previously collected in the anthologies "Terminator: Rewired", and "The Terminator Omnibus Volume 1 & Volume 2". Each page of the comics are displayed and accompanied by voice-overs, music and sound effects.