The Terrible Children

Not Available

In Keskincik, a village situated near the Syrian border of Turkey, a young man, Mahmut wishes to divorce his newly-wed wife. Guilt-ridden, he doesn’t know how to end the marriage. Recently, Mahmut’s sister Zeynep has ended her engagement as well. Resolute to quit the village, Zeynep enrols in an open high school and finds a job in a factory. Against her father’s wishes, Zeynep hopes to leave the village and study at a university. Mahmut and Zeynep become the centre of a genuine conflict in their family and community. As resentments and dilemmas come to light, the film aims to magnify this upcoming generation as they try to escape child marriages and create a new way of life for themselves.