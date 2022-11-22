The Terror Factor

Not Available

Thirty years ago, Warren Wilcox brutally murdered his parents and now has just broken out of the Mental Hospital killing everyone in his sight. But, Wilcox is not the only one who the community should be afraid of. An aspiring serial killer decides that Warren is not going to have all the fun himself and quickly starts upping the body count. When Wilcox arrives at his old childhood home, he finds a group of teens who picked the wrong night and wrong place to party. Who will be the last man standing when the two killers finally meet and what is the Wilcox family secret?