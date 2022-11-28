The Test of Love

Not Available

Paul is a man uncomfortable in his own skin. His 20-year marriage to Marielle is put to the test when she catches him in women's clothes, and he can no longer live the lie. Paul attempts suicide, making Marielle realize that his life means much more to her than his appearance. She loves his true self more than the person he pretends to be. Convinced that their love will allow them to reinvent their life together, they and their two children brave the reaction of others and live with tolerance and hope.