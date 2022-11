Not Available

In this concert recorded live in Morton, Miss., gospel's Texas Boyz perform their hand-raising praise music that never fails to bring audiences to their feet. From "You Can Depend on Jesus" to "Pray the Devil Away," the Boyz lead fans on an inspiring musical journey that includes a medley of their hits such as "Victory Shall Be Mine" and "No Friend Like God." Bonus footage introduces you to the members of this gospel group.