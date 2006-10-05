2006

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 2006

Studio

Texas Chainsaw Productions

Chrissie and her friends set out on a road trip for a final fling before one is shipped off to Vietnam. Along the way, bikers harass the foursome and cause an accident that throws Chrissie from the vehicle. The lawman who arrives on the scene kills one of the bikers and brings Chrissie's friends to the Hewitt homestead, where young Leatherface is learning the tools of terror.

Cast

Jordana BrewsterChrissie
Taylor HandleyDean
Diora BairdBailey
Matt BomerEric
R. Lee ErmeyUncle Charlie Hewitt / Sheriff Hoyt
Lew TempleSheriff Winston Hoyt

