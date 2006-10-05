The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Chrissie and her friends set out on a road trip for a final fling before one is shipped off to Vietnam. Along the way, bikers harass the foursome and cause an accident that throws Chrissie from the vehicle. The lawman who arrives on the scene kills one of the bikers and brings Chrissie's friends to the Hewitt homestead, where young Leatherface is learning the tools of terror.
|Jordana Brewster
|Chrissie
|Taylor Handley
|Dean
|Diora Baird
|Bailey
|Matt Bomer
|Eric
|R. Lee Ermey
|Uncle Charlie Hewitt / Sheriff Hoyt
|Lew Temple
|Sheriff Winston Hoyt
