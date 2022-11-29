The Texas Promise follows the debate over the direction of Texas public education and its impact on the nation. With a lawsuit brought against the state by a collection of school districts claiming that the cutting of over 5 billion dollars from public education was unconstitutional, and a variety of contested bills up for passage in the 83rd Legislature, the film explores what is at stake for students in the Texas school system and what the policy decisions might mean for the future of Texas.
