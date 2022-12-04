The Textures of Loss

Not Available

For over two decades now, the regularity of unmitigated violence has left daily life in Kashmir in tatters. The violence has had an impact on almost every home and many families have no adult male members. The film looks at the impact of this violence on the lives of those left bereft by it. Women affected by the loss of their close ones have somatized the psychological devastation they have suffered onto their bodies. Young people have nothing to look forward to and a depressing environment has a cascading effect on children who see sadness and tragedy all around them.