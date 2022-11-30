The Therapy Sessions

Not Available

Therapy Sessions is the story of a young woman hemmed in by her past. Diane Phillips continues to make the same mistakes in her quest for love and acceptance. After getting over her hang up that black folks don’t believe in mental health therapy, Diane sets out to make a new path in life. But like life can be unpredictable and despite her best efforts, Diane has to deal with not only past hurts and pains but the daily drama of being a black woman working in a good ole boys corporate environment and a love life that is constantly on the skids. At the end of each week, Diane seeks refuge in her rocks…best friends Kissie and Payton and her therapist, Dr. Parkin.