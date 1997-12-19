1997

The Thief

  Drama
  Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1997

Studio

Canal+

In 1946, a soldier fathers a child then dies before its birth. Jump to 1952: on a train, the child and his mother meet a handsome soldier who makes a play for her. She accepts. Posing as a married family, the soldier finds them a rooming house where he becomes everyone's favorite through his good looks and generosity. Meanwhile he gives the boy, Sanya, lessons in life: to fight back, to win at all costs. The child's mother, Katya, is head-over-heels in love with Tolyan, the soldier, but the relationship becomes rocky when Tolyan's true plans for the rooming house become clear. It starts them on a treadmill of flight that risks Katya's life, Tolyan's liberty, and Sanya's trust.

Cast

Yekaterina RednikovaKatya
Mikhail FilipchukSanya
Yuri BelyayevOld Sanya
Amaliya MordvinovaDoctor's wife
Natalya PozdnyakovaБухгалтерша
Lidiya SavchenkoAunt Tanya

