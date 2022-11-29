The Thief and the Cobbler: Recobbled Cut

Not Available

In the prosperous Golden City, in an unspecified Middle East, the humble shoemaker Tack finds himself coming to blows with a thief who has entered his shop and ends up on the Grand Vizier Zig-Zag, who orders his arrest (while the thief manages to escape). Tack is sentenced to death, but the young princess Yum-Yum takes pity on him and saves him momentarily by ordering him to repair her shoes. The spark strikes between the two, but the thief has a very ambitious project in mind: to steal the golden spheres that protect the city from the top of an imposing minaret. Thus begins a flurry of adventures that will see Tack and Yum-Yum grapple with the enemies of the kingdom.