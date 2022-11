Not Available

Zheng Yaokun was arrested by police for an illegal deal with the cultural relics dealer Zhu Laowu by blind means. The cultural relics accidentally fell into the hands of designer Li Jun when he fled. From then on, a crazy game in which Zheng Yaokun looked for Li Jun, Zhu Laowu looked for Zheng Yaokun, and Li Jun assisted the police in handling the mantis catching cicadas and cardinals.