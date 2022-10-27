The thin line: Life on the edge

Not Available

Rush HD and Jalbert Productions present The Thin Line, an exhilarating documentary exploring the downhill- the original extreme sport. Shot in High Definition and film, this adrenaline-fueled film presents a color and captivating look at the people and places that have made this alpine skiing discipline one of the world's most dangerous and thrilling sports. Set against the backdrop of some of the world's most challenging downhill runs, including the prestigious Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuhel, Austria and the ferocious Birds of Prey, in Beaver Creek, Colorado, The Thin Line includes in-depth interviews with top downhillers, including American's Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves and Picabo Street, Austrian legend Franz Klammer, Candians Ken Read and Todd Brooker and many more.