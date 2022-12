Not Available

A struggling You Tuber Bayden Redshaw and his brother Dylan John Redshaw and best friend Jordan Stopforth decide to do a YouTube video about a new urban legend that went viral in 2010, they decide to summon this urban legend in a ritual after seeing a video of another You Tuber doing it and then mysteriously going missing, thinking it's fake they go ahead and summon The Thin Man, little did they know this very well could be their final video.