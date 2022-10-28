The Thin Pink Line

Not Available

In this mockumentary, a film team in search of a new documentary project determines to find a wrongfully imprisoned death-row inmate. Enter Chauncey Ledbetter, the quirky, potentially gay, prisoner convicted of murdering his high school show choir teacher. As filming of the documentary progresses, evidence increases that Chauncey might be guilty after all. Will the team prove Chauncey's innocence before his impending execution or will this be the end of him? The title is a humorous reference to Errol Morris’ documentary The Thin Blue Line, which raised questions about the conviction of a prison inmate on death-row.