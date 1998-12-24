1998

The Thin Red Line

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Based on the graphic novel by James Jones, The Thin Red Line tells the story of a group of men, an Army Rifle company called C-for-Charlie, who change, suffer, and ultimately make essential discoveries about themselves during the fierce World War II battle of Guadalcanal. It follows their journey, from the surprise of an unopposed landing, through the bloody and exhausting battles that follow, to the ultimate departure of those who survived. A powerful frontline cast - including Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Woody Harrelson and George Clooney - explodes into action in this hauntingly realistic view of military and moral chaos in the Pacific during World War II.

Cast

Sean Penn1st Sgt. Edward Welsh
Adrien BrodyCpl. Geoffrey Fife
Jim CaviezelPvt. Robert Witt
Ben ChaplinPvt. Jack Bell
George ClooneyCapt. Charles Bosche
John CusackCapt. John Gaff

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images