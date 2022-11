Not Available

Here's the deal: you've got to make a money plan. The Thing About Money shows how. Creating jobs. Earning money. Saving for BIG things. Stretching your allowance. Budgeting your family fun. You'll hear families talking money. And you'll see kids and parents making money choices and putting plans to action. Don't expect to sit still while you watch it. It's good advice set to music and dance. You can't beat that combination.