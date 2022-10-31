Not Available

'The Thing That Happened' is a twenty-two-minute documentary short that profiles the Hope North Secondary and Vocational school on northern Uganda. Hope North struggles on a shoe-string budget to provide a home and an education for children displaced by the civil war between the Lord's Resistance Army (L.R.A.) and the Uganda People's Defense Forces (U.D.P.F.) The students are a mix of former child soldiers, orphans and the abjectly poor. Mitigating the horrific effects of the war and focusing them on their future is a monumental task