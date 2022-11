Not Available

Daphné who is three months pregnant and on holiday in the countryside, finds herself alone playing host to Maxime, a cousin of her partner’s. The latter, François, has had to rush back to Paris to fill in for a hospitalised colleague. Over the course of four days, as they await François’ return, Daphné and Maxime slowly get to know one another, sharing very personal stories which bring them closer together; stories of love, both happy and sad.