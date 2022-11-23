Not Available

The Third Body

    Director

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Release Date

    Studio

    Studio

    An appropriated film, portraying the arrival of Adam and Eve to an exotic Eden, is intercut with appropriated videos of virtual reality demonstrations, among them a human hand shadowed by a computer-generated rendering, medical robots conducting a virtual surgery, and people dressed in bulky headgear navigating virtual spaces. As the title suggests, cyberspace adds to the Genesis legend a third possibility, a virtual existence that challenges natural and social definitions of gender and morality.

    Cast

