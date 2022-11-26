Not Available

At the time of Cees Moerman’s death, his only daughter had not seen him for 15 years. In her twentieth, she had asked him to stop drinking. When he said he couldn’t, she cut off contact completely. Now, ten years after breaking all ties, and seven years after his death, she sets out to find her father’s grave. Poetically merging archive material, new footage and an immersive soundscape, The Third Dad is a personal journey that interweaves memory, self-discovery and a desperate attempt at reconciliation.