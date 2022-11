Not Available

The lovely Fire Pheonix (Shih Szu) comes to the rescue of a young man who is the last survivor after his family has been killed. The entire Martial Arts World is dragged into the ensuing turmoil. Ambushed at every turn, our heroes must find a clue to the murders. Who is friend? Who is foe? Who is behind this fiendish plot? What mysterious kung fu will the enemies unleash next?