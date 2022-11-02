Not Available

It may only be the third date, but Tony knows it's time to pop the question and make the beautiful, shy Katrina his wife. And what better place for romance than Coney Island? Using his family's old mob connections, Tony has mapped out every detail for a very special evening. But Coney Island's finest its hot dog lady, rollercoaster operator, cotton candy vendor and performing freak have their own way of doing things. And the date of his life turns out to be more than Tony bargained for.