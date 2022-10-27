Not Available

The Third Generation

  • Crime
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tango Film

A mogul merrily funds terrorists to boost his computer sales, by panicking West German government and industry c. 1980, as the third generation of Western European left-wing activists forms, after crippling of the violent Red Army Faction. Released in 1979, largely unavailable until 2004. International kapitalist PJ Lurz's secretary is a gang member, while her Polizeikommissar father-in-law/lover hired Lurz' corporate security force.

Cast

Hark BohmGerhard Gast
Margit CarstensenPetra Vielhaber
Eddie ConstantineP. J. Lurz
Jürgen DraegerHans Vielhaber
Udo KierEdgar Gast
Volker SpenglerAugust

