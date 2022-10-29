The Third Side of the River

Not Available

The film tells the story of Nicolas, a 17-year-old boy, who lives in a small city in rural Argentina. His father, Jorge, a highly respected local doctor, leads a double life. The first one with his officially recognized family. The other one, with a second woman with whom he's had three children, which he doesn't acknowledge socially. Nicolas is the eldest. Nevertheless, Jorge has decided that Nicolas will be his successor both in his business and medical practice. Day after day he pushes him in that direction, giving him no room for replies. Nicolas hates his father, but he also fears him. Besides, he's seen his mother suffer for this man her whole life. Nicolas loves his family, but discovers he can't go on living his life like this.