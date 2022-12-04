The Third Strike

Not Available

Attorney MiAngel Cody and her team have dedicated their lives helping people serving life sentences thanks to the Three-strikes Law. Their journey took them from prison to The White House, changing not only the lives of the incarcerated men they fight for, but their families and loved ones as well. One of the men they represent, Edward Douglas, was the first man released thanks to The First Step Act in January 2019. Just weeks after his release, Edward was a guest of Senator Cory Booker at The State of The Union Address.