The Third Wish

Not Available

A simple organic fruit farmer Rong Guang (Wu Kang-Ren) is raising his son Feng (Chen Yu-Cheng) alone in a small rural community, although with poor harvests and little money, their lifestyle is meagre. Elsewhere Feng’s mother Yi Ying (Alice Tzeng), now a successful businesswoman is being pressured by her husband Chung Hao (Tang Guo-Zhong) to have children something she strongly resists. Ying reveals that she already has a son, feng, and that he may be Chung Hao’s after all, so they begin proceedings to take feng back for themselves which Rong Guang refuses to let happen. Chung Hao demands a DNA test but before this can happen, Rong Guang collapses and is taken to hospital, forcing him to make some drastic decisions for Feng’s welfare.