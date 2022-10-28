Not Available

The Thread is a groundbreaking documentary that exposes the undeniable impact amateur internet writers are having on journalism today. Following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, amateur internet sleuths took to Twitter and Reddit, intent on identifying the individuals responsible. The ensuing investigation led to an innocent young man being charged with the crime, thus changing the face of journalism forever. Directed by Greg Barker (Manhunt) and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Jonathan Chinn (American High) and Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire).