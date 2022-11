Not Available

Playing hide-and-seek with her dog, young Goldilocks scampers away into the woods and stumbles upon a lovely little house. Unbeknownst to her, a family of bears live there. The bears, however, have gone to do something in the woods. Goldilocks spills their food, breaks their furniture, and generally creates havoc in their house, before settling in for a nap in the one remaining usable bed. What she doesn't know is that the bears are coming back, and when they get back.......