2006

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 2006

Studio

EuropaCorp

When brash Texas border officer Mike Norton (Barry Pepper) wrongfully kills and buries the friend and ranch hand of Pete Perkins (Tommy Lee Jones), the latter is reminded of a promise he made to bury his friend, Melquiades Estrada (Julio Cesar Cedillo), in his Mexican home town. He kidnaps Norton and exhumes Estrada's corpse, and the odd caravan sets out on horseback for Mexico. As Estrada's body begins to rot, Norton begins to unravel, but Perkins remains determined to honor his vow.

Cast

Barry PepperMike Norton
Dwight YoakamBelmont
January JonesLou Ann Norton
Melissa LeoRachel
Julio CedilloMelquiades Estrada
Levon HelmOld Man with Radio

Images