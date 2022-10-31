The Three Disappearances of Soad Hosni

Not Available

This haunting and beautifully formed documentary is a meditation on the life of Egyptian screen legend Soad Hosni, who starred in eighty-two feature films between 1959 and 1991. Hosni’s mysterious death in London in 2001 sent shockwaves through the Arab world, and this is the first film which look into her life and work. Using filmic montage, director and video artist Rania Stephan reveals the diverse modes of female representation embodied in Hosni’s charismatic roles, and creates an ebullient picture of the iconic actress who captivated the modern Arab imagination.