The Three Faces of Terror

Not Available

In the first story two grave robbers, thieving from an ancient Etruscan burial ground, gets in trouble when one of them tries out a ring which passes a werewolf curse to him! The second one is about a woman who wants to look like her best friend and goes to a plastic surgeon, which is the biggest mistake she's done. The third story is about three friends and a very dangerous sea monster eating its way through their camping site! The wrap-around story is set on a train where John Phillip Law plays a mystical hypnotist who claims that he can see the past of the passengers...